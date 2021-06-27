UAE extends Indian flight ban to July 21 amid Delta-plus Covid-19 variant surge

Flights between India and the UAE are to remain suspended until July 21, amid continued concerns over the latest Delta-plus variant of the coronavirus.

India has found 48 cases of the Delta-plus Covid-19 variant across 11 states, but authorities say it is too early to tell whether it poses a significant threat like the strain that drove the nation’s devastating second wave, swamping the health system and overwhelming crematoriums.

The ban on passenger flights was scheduled to be lifted on July 6, but a spike in new cases across India has prompted a rethink by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

In its latest update, not only has the flight suspension to India been extended, but also 14 other countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and South Africa, as well as other African nations.

The decision does not include cargo, chartered flights and special flights.

Authorities had previously issued a clarification that only passengers with a valid residence visa who have received both doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, would be allowed to travel to Dubai from India – this includes Sinopharm, Sputnik V, AstraZeneca (Covishield) and Pfizer-Biontech.

A mutation of the Delta variant that’s seen as 50 percent more transmissible than other strains, Delta-plus has been found mostly in the state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital Mumbai, as well as Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. The cases were found by sequencing 45,000 samples.

It is now present in 12 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, Russia and China.

India has reported over 30 million cases of coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of almost 400,000 people across the country.