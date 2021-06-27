UAE hotel industry recovery to be driven by rush to redeem 2020 travel vouchers, early onset of Expo arrivals

The hotel industry in the UAE is pinning its hopes on the expected rush to redeem travel vouchers of cancelled trips from 2020 and the early onset of arrivals related to Dubai Expo for a quicker recovery, industry insiders said.

Some of the hotels are also readying Expo-centric ‘super-hot deals’, with discounts up to 50 percent on tariffs to rev-up advance bookings by tourists from around the world.

“The combination of factors such as the need to redeem travel vouchers of cancelled trips from 2020 and pent-up demand, along with the large-scale vaccine rollout and relaxation of visa rules for the coming tourism season, are speeding up bookings’ rates for the first half of 2021 and the rest of the year,” Manu Midha, head of Middle East operations at OYO Hotels and Rooms, told Arabian Business.

“The further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, allowing hotels in the regional tourism hub to operate at full capacity and permitting concerts and sports events with fully vaccinated participants and attendees, is also having a positive impact on the business and hastens the recovery of the sector,” Midha said.

Midha said the UAE’s uncompromising adherence to health and safety standards and its position as one of the world’s highest vaccinated countries are bound to instil greater confidence to guests to visit Dubai for Expo 2020.

“This offers green shoots of hope for a quicker recovery for the [hospitality] sector, still reeling from the effects of the pandemic,” said the senior executive of OYO, the India-based global hospitality chain.

“We are already seeing strong numbers in the UAE – and also in Saudi Arabia – fuelled largely by the various government-led efforts to boost the recovery of the sector and arrival of international guests as we get closer to Expo 2020,” Midha said.

OYO said about 30 to 40 percent of the group’s business has come back by now.

Manu Midha, head of Middle East operations at OYO Hotels and Rooms

According to Midha, the affordable hotel segment will recover quicker than the premium and luxury segment as people have less disposable income and are concerned about the economy.

Raj Rana, chief executive officer of UAE-based Citymax Hotels and Foodmark, said with other countries encouraging vaccinations as well and markets slowly opening, people are now ready to travel.

“We predict ourselves moving towards pre-Covid Revpar (revenue per available room) in early 2022,” Rana said.

Rana said once all major source markets open in the next few months, the Citymax Hotels chain – five hotels across the UAE and one in Egypt – will start seeing average occupancies of pre-Covid times.

“However, with the additional supply and a value conscious mindset, the average rate [room tariff] will take longer to recover to pre-Covid levels,” Rana said.

Raj Rana, chief executive officer of UAE-based Citymax Hotels and Foodmark

Hotels in the Middle East recorded higher occupancy rates this Ramadan, compared with last year, as the region recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The average occupancy rates stood at 53.1 percent during the week from May 10 to 16, when Eid was celebrated, according to a STR report.

Industry officials said this figure is only slightly below the occupancy rates recorded in 2019.

The other hotel industry executives Arabian Business spoke to said currently, domestic travellers still account for the majority of occupancy at UAE hotels.

Rana said Citymax, part of the GCC-based multi-business Landmark Group, is hoping to see an increased inflow of travellers this summer season, though a faster recovery of the India inbound travel market will have a bearing on it.

As for the industry’s thoughts on the tourist flow for the Expo, which is due to start in October, Rana said early indicators suggest expectations of a large number of tourists to come in from the CIS, Europe, the UK (once the UAE is delisted from the red zone), South America, Mexico and GCC countries and India.

“This is, however, based on the presumption that the Covid situation subsides and gets better by late summer,” Rana said.

Rana added that the Citymax chain was also promoting Expo offers with its partners to host international guests at its hotels during the event.