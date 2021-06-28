Dubai-based 7 Management set on expansion amidst post-pandemic hospitality industry recovery

Bolstered by positive indications of a tourism industry recovery, hospitality outfit 7 Management is opening six restaurants and clubs in Dubai and expanding to Doha, Riyadh and Cairo by the end of the year.

And despite the desert heat, 7 Management’s CEO Rabih Fakhreddine expects summer in Dubai to be busy, based on his venues’ performance in June.

“Covid hit the entertainment industry hard but I believe we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, especially in Dubai. Given that several global summer destinations remain closed for tourism, I believe Dubai will attract visitors, especially since it has positioned itself as a safe city following the successful rollout of vaccinations,” said Fakhreddine.

“However, the real tourism boom will be as of September, especially with the Expo 2020 and the big plans the government of Dubai has in store,” he added.

With that in mind, 7 Management is launching Theater, a live entertainment dining concept, in Dubai’s Fairmont Hotel at the end of June. The venue Fakhreddine described as “Moulin Rouge with an oriental twist” has Lebanese-American composer and pianist Guy Manoukian as its chief entertainment officer.

“There is a big global demand for such projects as the appetite for hard-core clubbing is fading away following Covid-19 and is being replaced with lounge experiences,” said Fakhreddine.

7 Management’s CEO Rabih Fakhreddine

“Dubai is an international F&B hub and competition is quite high, but so is opportunity for those who have the experience. This is why we decided to launch this concept here before taking it internationally to New York and London,” he continued.

While Beirut-born 7 Management has been operational in Dubai, through nightclubs Seven Sisters and Antika, for three years now, Fakhreddine moved its headquarters to the emirate following the Beirut port explosion last August.

He also rolled out an aggressive growth plan, which includes introducing three 7 Management concepts that have found success in the Lebanese market to Dubai. Nightclub B018, beach club February 30, and restaurant Beirut Café will all be operational in Dubai by the end of 2021.

The hospitality management company will also be developing and launching an Italian and a French restaurant in Dubai this year.

Regionally, 7 Management will be opening a hybrid Antika and Beirut Café pop-up concept in Cairo and Riyadh by the end of 2021 and further expanding into Doha. While 7 Management aims to go international to Athens, London and New York with its brands portfolio in 2022.