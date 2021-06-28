Live concerts set to return to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island

Live concerts will return next month to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island for the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic outbreak last year.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said this year’s Eid Al Adha celebrations will be led with a programme of live entertainment events, the first seen since March 2020.

The celebrations include concerts by regional superstars Assala Nasri, Hussein Al Jasmi, Tamer Hosny and Myriam Fares at Etihad Arena on July 23-23, as well as three days of firework displays over Yas Bay, starting on the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The firework shows will also be broadcast every night at 9pm on the Yas Island Instagram channel.

“We are thrilled to be bringing live concerts back again for the first time since March 2020, featuring the best and brightest regional superstars for our Eid Al Adha celebrations in Abu Dhabi,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba (pictured below), executive director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“The concerts by these talented performers, the amazing displays of fireworks lighting up the skies of our capital, as well as the diverse programme of activities during Summer #inAbuDhabi all reaffirm Abu Dhabi as an outstanding, all-inclusive travel destination.”

The Summer #inAbuDhabi series will continue over the Eid holidays, offering activities to keep residents and visitors entertained during the warmer months. The experiences include a series of shows, entertainment options, promotions and prize giveaways across Abu Dhabi.

Tickets are now available on www.EtihadArena.ae and www.PlatinumList.net

To ensure the safety of the public, concert attendees are required to follow the below guidelines to enjoy the events safely: