India-based online travel major MakeMyTrip set to enter Saudi Arabia, other GCC countries

MakeMyTrip (MMT), India’s leading online travel company, is set to enter Saudi Arabia in the next few weeks, as part of its ambitious expansion plans in the GCC region, the top executive of the company said.

The company is also gearing up to redefine the travel experience in the post-pandemic marketplace with a new range of customised and technology-enabled products, as it predicts an early and strong recovery for the travel and tourism trade in the UAE region – sometime by the end of 2021.

“We are looking forward to passing on the numerous benefits of booking through a ‘one-stop-travel-shop’ to customers across the GCC,” Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer of MakeMyTrip, told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

“In the coming weeks, we will be expanding into Saudi Arabia, followed by other GCC countries in the coming months,” Magow revealed.

He said with learnings from the launch during one of the toughest phases for the travel and tourism industry – MMT entered the UAE in April 2020 – the company was confident of redefining travel in the region in unique ways.

The Indian online travel major also said the company would be hiring more talent locally to support its expansion plans in the region.

“As we grow across the GCC, we look forward to collaborating with local talent with deep expertise in the travel and tourism domain. We are certainly looking forward to on-boarding talent across marketing, product and strategy among others,” Magow said.

He added that within a short span of time MMT has been successful in making deeper inroads into the UAE market and its app downloads is in the similar range as existing travel players in the market.

The company has recently launched an Arabic language platform to suit the local market’s linguistic needs, after its initial launch in English.

“Overall, we are bullish about the amazing opportunities that the market has to offer and are confident that in the coming months, we will be able to truly transform the travel experience for travellers across UAE and other GCC countries,” said the chief executive of the Delhi NCR-headquartered unicorn.

“Our biggest differentiator is our full-suite of travel offerings on a single platform which help customers to book their end-to-end journey in just a few clicks,” he said.

On the predictions of an early recovery in the market, Magow said as travel picks-up, the platform is seeing a consistent month-on-month recovery with domestic bookings returning to pre-Covid levels already.

“While the domestic travel market will continue to lead recovery and growth, we are hopeful of an all-round recovery by the end of 2021. As vaccination numbers reach a certain threshold and countries emerge from the crisis, the travel and tourism industry will be the first to witness not just quick recovery but a strong one too,” Magow said.

He said pent-up travel demand during Covid waves and subsequent travel bookings as the virus wanes across countries is a clear indicator of how people are longing to travel.

Magow also said travel in the UAE and USA is back as the two regions have made significant progress in vaccination and the subsequent lifting of the Covid-induced restrictions.

“We can expect consistent recovery within the travel and tourism industry returning by the end of 2021 globally – and a full recovery by sometime in 2022,” Magow said.

On the demand for new products, Magow said the world of travel has undergone massive transformations and so has the traveller, who now demands newer yet differentiated experiences, greater control and flexibility throughout the planning and booking process and much more.

“During the pandemic, we remained focused on designing and building safe travel products and solutions that suit demands of travellers in the new normal.

“Our teams have spent hours studying the local market and customer behaviour closely, re-adapting existing products and conceptualising new products by leveraging advanced technology solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to ensure our customers travel in a safe environment throughout their journey,” Magow said.

Magow added that while conventional tourism will continue to be preferred post-pandemic, the crisis is also a wake-up-call for the global travel ecosystem to build and support a stronger and more resilient tourism economy.

“With many preferring sustainable travel choices, there is a great opportunity for the travel value chain to come together to promote responsible behaviour amongst travellers by designing and building travel products that suit new interests and preferred sustainable choices,” Magow said.