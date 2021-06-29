Hotels, beach club plans unveiled to help turn Bahrain’s southwest into tourism hub

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), an arm of sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding Company, has announced plans for two boutique hotels and a beach club in the Gulf kingdom.

The four-star hotels and beach club will be developed at Bahrain’s beachfront development, Bilaj Al Jazayer, a statement said.

Mohammed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB) has been appointed lead consultant for the design and supervision of the Bilaj Al Jazayer Hotels and Beach Club project, which is set to turn the southwest region of Bahrain into a major tourist hub, the statement added.

The new properties will be the first hospitality offerings in the area and will be managed by a renowned international operator.

Bilaj Al Jazayer occupies a site of approximately 1.5 million square metres with the initial phases of the master-planned community to include the upgraded beach and a beachfront boulevard with hospitality, retail and restaurant offerings.

The renovation of the first part of the 3km-long beach is now complete, with design works in progress for the second stage, the statement said.

Edamah CEO Amin Alarrayed said: “The Bilaj Al Jazayer development is one of the most exciting projects in our portfolio, which will transform Bahrain’s much-loved beach into a world-class waterfront destination and tourist attraction.

“Along with the launch of our new corporate brand, which reinforces our commitment to build for Bahrain through inspired projects, we are pleased to unveil plans for two new beachfront hotels and a beach club for day visitors.

“With the nearby Bahrain International Circuit and other attractions, the area offers significant tourism potential, and this development will set the stage for future investment in holiday residences and commercial, retail, and entertainment facilities adjacent to the property.”