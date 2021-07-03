Saudi firms ink deal to build hotels across Gulf kingdom

Travel giant Seera Group and real estate developer Kaden Investment have announced the signing of a master hotels development agreement for Saudi Arabia.

The joint venture aims to manage and develop hotels in various projects developed by Kaden Investment throughout the Gulf kingdom with the first hotel to be launched at Riyadh Front, a mega-development in the Saudi capital.

As the country’s economic hub, Riyadh is the perfect location for business events and with the introduction of fast and easy visas, the city is now ready to welcome greater numbers of travellers than ever before, the companies said in a statement.

The new joint venture added that it is in a position to become one of the Saudi Arabia’s leading hospitality players.

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group, said: “Simplifying the business travel experience, and making it an enjoyable and rewarding one, has always been one of our goals. Riyadh’s business hub market is full of potential – we have plenty of managerial experience and local resources in the domestic and international market, while Kaden Investments is an outstanding establishment in hotel development locally.

“We look forward to this partnership to tap into the kingdom’s business market and bring new energy to the country and global tourism.”

Abdullah Al-Fassam, CEO, Kaden Investment, said: “Riyadh Front is one of the newest additions to Saudi Arabia’s expanding commercial real estate, developed and managed by co-signee Kaden Investment. We have full confidence that the first hotel will be a success story to tell.

“This cooperation with Seera will create hotels with smart and innovative architecture, as well as cutting-edge infrastructure and a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Kaden’s Riyadh Front consists of two areas – a business park and a shopping mall which will include the largest Huawei branch outside China.