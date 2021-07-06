Crown Prince says Dubai tourism rebound is ‘gathering pace’ in 2021

Dubai has attracted 3.7 million tourists since the city reopened its borders to international visitors a year ago following the initial impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on Tuesday.

Latest data published by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) showed the number of overnight visitors during the 11-month period from July 2020 to May.

The emirate received more than 1.7 million visitors between July and December 2020 from markets that were open, and an additional two million visitors in the first five months of 2021.

The evolving travel landscape has highlighted some noteworthy performances from feeder and emerging markets, especially CIS countries like Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and East African markets Ethiopia and Sudan.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (pictured below), Dubai Crown Prince and chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai said Dubai’s tourism rebound “is gathering pace despite the current challenges faced by international markets”.

He added: “The growing momentum of recovery not only reflects the fundamental strengths of Dubai’s tourism sector and the diversity of its source markets but also the emirate’s economic resilience and agility in the face of a rapidly fluctuating global environment.

“We have seen inspiring commitment and proactivity from all stakeholders in the public and private sector to work together to adopt innovative approaches that can consolidate the sustainable recovery of the sector.”

The Crown Prince also hailed Dubai’s ability to implement a rigorous precautionary protocol regime that has made the city one of the world’s safest destinations for travellers.

“As we gear up to host Expo 2020, these exceptional standards will enable us ensure the event provides the highest global benchmarks of safety and security for all visitors,” he added.

Helal Saeed Almarri (pictured below), director general of Dubai Tourism, said: “The series of swift strategic measures taken by Dubai’s leadership enabled the city to demonstrate a high level of resilience, foresight and agility in managing the pandemic and eventually take the lead in the restart of international tourism.

“The resurgence in international arrivals demonstrates our commitment to a diversified market strategy, the ability of our tourism sector to adapt and respond with agility across all our markets, the enduring appeal of our world-class diverse offerings and the trust that visitors place in Dubai as a safe destination.”

He said Dubai’s robust tourism rebound is testament to the success of its multi-pronged strategy to combat Covid-19 including a relief package worth over AED7.1 billion combined with a phased reopening of key sectors.

Pent-up demand for staycations among UAE residents, both Emiratis and expatriates, has also driven tourism growth with hotel occupancy rising significantly from 35 percent in July 2020 to 58 percent in May.

City hotels welcomed 5.5 million domestic visitors for the period between July 2020 and May, compared to 2.66 million domestic hotel arrivals during the period July 2019 to May 2020, a year-on year growth of 106 percent.

Hotel occupancy in Dubai peaked in December (69 percent) and in January (66 percent) with the city ranking second globally in terms of occupancy after Singapore and ahead of Paris and London, according to data from hotel management analytics firm STR.

Notably, the average daily rate (ADR) recovered from AED238 in July 2020 to AED383 in May.

A total of 591 hotel establishments with 100,000 rooms were operating in July 2020 in full compliance with health and safety protocols. This has now increased to 715 hotel establishments offering 128,000 rooms in May, according to the official figures.

In addition to restarting leisure events, Dubai also developed a successful model for the recovery of the business events sector, which paved the way for the resumption of international events in October and subsequently the hosting of mega events such as GITEX in December and Gulfood, Arabian Travel Market and Arab Health in February, May and June.

Since September to mid-May, Dubai has hosted a total of 3,136 business events that were attended by 813,832 delegates.