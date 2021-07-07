Dubai-based Expat Sport Tourism DMCC named exclusive UAE agent for World Cup Qatar hospitality packages

MATCH Hospitality has appointed Dubai-based Expat Sport Tourism DMCC as exclusive sales agent in the UAE for its FIFA World Cup in Qatar official hospitality programme.

With the finals of the European Championships edging closer, thoughts will soon turn to the next showpiece event for the sport, to be held in Qatar next year.

And Expat Sport Tourism DMCC will make sure football fans from the UAE won’t miss a minute of supporting their side, offering various services in conjunction with the hospitality packages, including flights, accommodation, transport and social programmes.

Alan Holt, managing director of Expat Sport Tourism DMCC, said: “Thanks to this agreement, our company will bring this territory a lot closer to the most coveted football competition in the world, offering fans a unique opportunity to purchase ticket-inclusive hospitality packages to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Fatima Fakhro, vice chairman for Host Country Operation Affairs at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), which is responsible for organising and overseeing all of the projects connected with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has previously estimated that 1.5 million fans will descend upon the country to watch France defend their title.

Jaime Byrom, executive chairman of MATCH Hospitality, said: “Qatar promises to deliver an amazing tournament that will capitalise on its principal attributes; the close proximity of its eight venues which are all located in or within short driving distance of Doha, and a fascinating region with unique attractions, spectacular state-of-the-art stadiums, and traditional Arabic hospitality.

“I have no doubt that Expat Sport Tourism DMCC will help deliver the best possible results for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and open the door to the United Arab Emirates market ready for the extraordinary experiences promised by what will be an exceptional FIFA World Cup.”

MATCH Hospitality is the global rights holder and the only company appointed by FIFA to exclusively promote and sell, either directly or via a network of sales agents, ofﬁcial commercial hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup 2022, including guaranteed match tickets.