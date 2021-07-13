Qatar says it plans to add 105 hotels ahead of World Cup 2022

Qatar plans to add 105 new hotels and hotel apartments to its portfolio of properties as the country gears up to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The new properties aim to broaden Qatar’s appeal to a range of travellers and enhance the visitor experience as Qatar Tourism continues its mission to turn the country into a world-class destination.

Akbar Al Baker (pictured below), chairman of Qatar Tourism and CEO and chairman of Qatar Airways, said: “We are continuing to expand our tourism offer to ensure guests enjoy the best of Qatari hospitality while being able to choose a hotel, resort or serviced apartment that accommodates to their budget and needs.

“These upcoming properties are part of our strategy to diversify our offering and broaden our appeal to visitors. We are pleased to expand our global tourism offer in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and provide travellers with more options to experience the very best of Qatar.”

Banyan Tree Doha, a five-star luxury property, recently opened while hotel openings on this year’s horizon include the Pullman Doha West Bay, a five-star Accor property, the JW Marriott West Bay and the Steigenberger Hotel which will add to Qatar’s 184-property-strong portfolio of nearly 32,000 room keys.

Qatar said last month that it expects the World Cup tournament late next year to provide an economic boost.

“We anticipate the contribution to the economy essentially would be around about $20 billion,” said Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the Committee for Delivery and Legacy that’s building the infrastructure behind the 2022 World Cup.

The sum is equivalent to about 11 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2019.

Qatar is trying to use the tournament to showcase its rapid expansion from a small pearl-diving enclave to Gulf metropolis and transit hub.

Stadium construction accounts for a small fraction of the infrastructure spending that it’s undertaking ahead of the event; other projects include a metro system, an airport expansion, and the construction of a new city. Bloomberg Intelligence pegs the total value of all these building plans at $300 billion.