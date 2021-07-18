Qatar reopens to fully vaccinated tourists

Qatar has reopened its borders to international visitors who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with vaccines that are approved by Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health, with no need to quarantine upon arrival.

The new Covid-19 travel measures will also ensure that fully vaccinated citizens and residents do not have to quarantine upon return to Qatar.

Qatar implemented travel restrictions in March 2020, as part of its National Response Action Plan. However, as vaccination rates begin to rise, the Qatari government is hoping that easing travel restrictions will lead to an influx of tourism and an economic boost ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Any visitor who is vaccinated or unvaccinated will still have to complete a PCR test within 72 hours prior to travelling to Qatar.

Residents, citizens and international visitors looking to journey to Qatar must register and upload required documents including their vaccination certificate, a PCR test performed within 72 hours of travel and personal information through the Ehteraz website.

Travellers must apply for authorization of entry through the website at least 12 hours prior to travelling to Qatar.

Standard visitor visa rules apply for some nationalities, but over 80 nationalities are welcome to visit Qatar with a free visa granted upon arrival.

Visitors are also required to download the Ehteraz mobile app which requires a Qatari SIM card for activation. SIM cards are available for purchase at the Hamad International Airport.

The SIM card is allowed for travellers to be able to participate in public activities including visiting restaurants, malls and using public transportation.

Additionally, travellers require confirmation of a hotel booking to enter Qatar.

Visitors are still required to follow all precautionary measures recommended by the Ministry of Public Health, which includes wearing face masks both indoors and outdoors.