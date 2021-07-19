Bahrain’s Gulf Air says 80% of pre-pandemic flights have resumed

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has announced that it will begin the summer season with 80 percent of its pre-pandemic destinations up an running.

As it continues to resume operations and restore services to cities on its original 2019 destination network, the airline also said that it has successfully launched all of its seasonal destinations for the summer of 2021 with direct flights to Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Malaga in Spain and Alexandria and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt as well as recently resuming Tbilisi in Georgia.

The airline currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

Gulf Air’s acting CEO, Waleed Al Alawi, said: “We at Gulf Air are very excited and proud to restore 80 percent of our 2019 destinations network amidst the restrictions and continuous updates from each and every destination we fly to.

“The national carrier of the Bahrain never stopped flying during the peak of the pandemic making it one of the most experienced and safest airlines to fly during these times and today we are growing closer to our full network”.

He added: “We are working on frequencies and connectivity to offer more choices and more convenience to our passengers and we are confident that the months ahead will feature more milestones and success stories to tell.”

Recently, Gulf Air announced the launch of point to point flights beyond its Bahrain International Airport hub allowing the airline to expand its operations to new destinations as well as extending passenger services to new markets.

Gulf Air launched flights between Athens and Larnaca allowing passengers from either location to buy tickets and commute between both Mediterranean cities. It later launched flights between Bangkok and Singapore.

In May, the airline said that all its flights would be operated by 100 percent vaccinated crew including pilots and flight attendants while Gulf Air is also offering complimentary Covid-19 travel insurance coverage to all ticket holders.