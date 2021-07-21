Two Gulf-based airlines named in world’s top five

Two Gulf-based airlines have been named among the top five in the world in a new global ranking by AirlineRatings.com.

Qatar Airways topped the list while Emirates was ranked fifth in the list while Etihad Airways was also included in the top 20.

To be named in the 20 Top Airlines in the World for 2021 list, carriers must achieve a seven-star safety rating and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort.

The editors of AirlineRatings.com said they look for a consistent level of service, innovation, and staff engagement from each major contender.

According to AirlineRatings.com, Qatar Airways was ranked first because of its cabin innovation, passenger service, and its dedication and commitment to continue to operate throughout the Covid pandemic.

It said the airline has a host of industry firsts – first to complete IATA’s important IOSA safety audit, first to be fully Covid audited and compliant by both AirlineRatings and Skytrax, and among the first to trial IATA’s Covid Safe Travel Pass.

Emirates climbed to fifth spot and has just introduced a premium economy class which is being hailed as one of the best in the industry, the website added.

The Emirates Group posted a loss of $6 billion for the financial year ending March 31, compared with an AED1.7bn profit for last year. Revenues for the financial year stood at $9.7bn, a 66 percent drop from the same period last year amid the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker (pictured above) said: “Over the past 16 months, the aviation industry has witnessed some of its darkest days, but Qatar Airways has continued to operate and stand by our passengers despite many other airlines halting operations due the pandemic.

“Qatar Airways continues to reach new heights and set industry standards that deliver unrivalled passenger experience because it is in our DNA to do everything with excellence.”

AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said: “We are focused on leadership and airlines that innovate to make a real difference to the passenger experience. In our evaluation, we also consider the audited feedback from passengers on our website.”

The full list

Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Emirates, Cathay Pacific, Virgin Atlantic, United Airlines, EVA Air, British Airways, Lufthansa, ANA, Finnair, Japan Air Lines, KLM, Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Virgin Australia, Delta Air Lines and Etihad Airways.