Bahrain’s Gulf Air confirms ‘ground incident’ at Dubai’s DXB

Bahrain’s national carrier has confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in a ground incident at Dubai International Airport.

Gulf Air said in a statement that its aircraft was impacted on the tail by an aircraft of another airline, thought to be Flydubai, on the runway at DXB on Wednesday.

Gulf Air added that it was working to reconnect all the passengers to their final destinations.

Dubai Airports said in comments published by Reuters: “As a result of this, one runway was temporarily closed to allow for the incident to be swiftly managed. Operations at DXB were not impacted and the runway was reopened after two hours.”

Gulf Air resumed direct Abu Dhabi and Dubai flights with scheduled operations from July 5.

Flydubai said in comments published by AP that one of its Boeing 737-800s heading to Kyrgyzstan found itself affected by “a minor incident” and forced to return to the stand.