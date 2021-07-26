Travel restrictions to UAE creates uncertainty for Indian IPL fans, businessmen

The prolonged suspension of flights from India to the UAE is casting a shadow of uncertainty for fans of the Indian Premier League (IPL) – the most popular cricketing extravaganza in the sub-continent scheduled to be played in the UAE in September-October – besides causing a major worry for a host of other travellers who are currently stranded in India or have urgent business meetings to attend in Dubai.

Travel and airline industry officials in India, however, remain hopeful that the ban may be lifted ‘some time’ next month, paving the way not only for IPL fans to watch matches live, but also leading to the revival of flight operations to Dubai and other cities in the Gulf country – routes that used to be the most busy and profitable ones for Indian carriers.

“Yes, the repeated extension of the travel ban from India to the UAE is raising concerns for many – the cricket fans, Indian businessmen running small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who have business-related meetings in Dubai, stranded Indians who are working in the UAE and had to visit their home country on some emergencies, and more importantly the airline and travel industry, which is facing the brunt of it,” Amit Udani, executive director at Fly Aerolink Travel, a leading Mumbai-based travel services agency, told Arabian Business.

“On an average, travel agents are getting 5-10 calls daily from businessmen or Indians working in the UAE who are stranded after travelling to their home country due to certain emergencies. We are also getting enquiries from anxious cricket fans but relatively they are few as the IPL matches are still several weeks away,” Udani said.

Dubai-based Emirates Airline on Sunday announced that a suspension of passenger flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, would be extended until July 28, in line with directives issued by the UAE Government.

Some travel and airline industry officials expressed the hope that the UAE may allow the resumption of travel from India some time next month.

“We expect people [from India] to be able to travel as we hope Dubai will start accepting fully vaccinated travellers and tourists from mid-August,” Bhushan Kamble, regional manager – sales at Mumbai-based Akbar Travels, told Arabian Business.

A senior official at Air India Express, which was operating the largest number of flights to the UAE prior to the ban, expressed similar optimism. “We hope and expect the ban may be lifted sometime next month, and [waiting] with fingers crossed,” they told Arabian Business.

“IPL or no IPL [related travel], all airlines are worried about the present scenario,” the official added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier announced that the remainder of IPL 2021 would be played out in the UAE due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble in India.

The second leg of the cricketing extravaganza is to be played from September 19 through October 15.

India added 39,361 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the numbers up to 31.4 million. Covid-related deaths rose by 416 in a day to 420,967, as per latest data by the Indian health ministry.

India has administered 435.2 million vaccine doses with only about seven percent of the population fully inoculated, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

A survey by online platform LocalCircles found that about 28 percent of Indians are planning to travel in August-September, stoking the risk for a new wave of infections, a local media report said.