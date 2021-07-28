Etihad Airways rolls out IATA Travel Pass to seven cities

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has extended its IATA Travel Pass to include flights between the UAE capital and Bangkok, Barcelona, Geneva, Madrid, Milan, New York and Singapore.

The carrier announced on Wednesday that it would roll out the travel pass to the seven new destinations after completing successful trials of the system.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Covid-19 travel pass stores passengers’ travel and health documents – Etihad was one of the first to trial the new tech.

“Etihad’s decision to expand the IATA Travel Pass based on positive customer feedback is a strong endorsement of the solution,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice president for operations, safety and security. “The IATA Travel pass was designed to provide a one-stop-shop solution for travellers to safely and efficiently manage their Covid-19 documentation and generate an ‘OK to Travel’ which airlines can trust. It’s great to see the app in use facilitating the restart of international travel.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Covid-19 travel pass stores passengers’ travel and health documents.

Global travel continues to recover from the pandemic that saw air traffic come to a standstill as countries closed borders to stem the spread of the virus. But now, airlines are working to keep passengers safe as they return to the skies.

Currently the app is able to accept EU Digital Covid Certificates issued by all 27 member states of the European Union plus Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Lichtenstein, as well as vaccine certificates from Singapore and Qatar.

As vaccines continue to roll out globally, more and more travellers around the world will be able to upload their government issued Covid-19 vaccine certificates to facilitate travel.

Etihad Airways is continuing to work with IATA to roll out the digital travel pass to more cities across its network.

Bahrain’s Gulf Air and Dubai’s Emirates were also participants in the IATA Travel Pass trial.