Saudi Arabia to impose three-year international travel ban on citizens who visit ‘red list’ countries

Saudi Arabia is set to impose a three-year travel ban on citizens who violate the kingdom’s travel restrictions by visiting countries on its red list either directly or indirectly through states on the green list.

This latest measure was announced on the Ministry of Interior’s Twitter page and cited an “official source” who added that legal action and penalties would be taken on those who go against the travel restrictions.

It comes as the kingdom announced that, starting August 9, only fully vaccinated citizens will be allowed to travel abroad. Two doses of Saudi approved coronavirus vaccines will be accepted for travel, as per the statement by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA), which was circulated to all airlines operating in the kingdom’s airports.

Children under 12-years old, those who’ve recovered from coronavirus in the past six months, and citizens who’ve been infected with the virus and received one dose of the approved vaccines in the kingdom are exempted from the decision.

Health insurance, which covers the treatment of coronavirus while abroad, is also among the latest requirements for travel.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and cautioned its citizens from visiting countries where the virus continues to spread – many countries have experienced a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past month, especially with the surge of the Delta variant.

Countries on Saudi Arabia’s red list include the UAE, India, Lebanon, Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, Vietnam, and South Africa.