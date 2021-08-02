Music streaming major plans entertainment venues in the UAE, Saudi Arabia

Music streaming major Anghami is set to launch entertainment venues in Dubai and Riyadh ahead of its listing on Nasdaq New York.

The music platform has announced the launch of Anghami Lab in the heart of Dubai to be followed by Riyadh and other major cities.

Anghami has partnered with Addmind, which operates nine hospitality brands such as White, Iris, Clap across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Qatar and London, to launch the new concept.

Anghami Lab will be the first to combine both online and offline worlds, bridging digital and traditional entertainment, a statement said.

It added that the venue will feature a lounge, stage and studio where creators can experiment by co-creating music inspired by both Arabic and international cultures to be performed in the venue. The resulting music will be made available exclusively on Anghami.

The cuisine served at Anghami Lab will be a fusion of Arabic and international recipes.

Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami, said: “We are excited to partner with Addmind to create this unique, transformational experience for our users. Addmind is a leading expert in conceptualizing and operating hospitality spaces, and this is a great opportunity to further reinforce the value we provide digitally to be converged offline in a unique user-to-guest experience.”

The first venue will open in Dubai in early 2022. Following the Dubai location, Anghami Lab will launch in Riyadh, Jeddah, Cairo, Beirut and other global cities such as London, New York and Los Angeles.

Tony Habre, CEO of Addmind, added: “Anghami is more than just a streaming platform, they have elevated the value of the music industry in the Middle East as a whole – Anghami Lab is an amazing and unique concept that embodies our rich Arab culture with an international twist – which we are thrilled to bring to fruition and scale.”

Anghami recently announced it expects to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.

Anghami offers more than 57 million songs and has more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA.