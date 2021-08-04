UAE transit travellers set to go quarantine-free in Britain

The UK is reportedly set to lift rules forcing visitors to quarantine if they have arrived through the UAE or any other red list country.

But this represents a somewhat hollow victory for one of the world’s busiest air routes, aviation experts told Arabian Business.

British MPs are set to agree on a plan to allow red list travellers be quarantine-free provided they remain airside on transit through the airports.

Despite the UAE, Turkey, Qatar and Bahrain being on the red list, travellers that don’t physically enter these countries can skip quarantine, a government source told the UK’s Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

While travellers who save £1,750 a-head to live in a quarantine hotel for 10 days will welcome the news, the overall industry effect will be “insubstantial”, said John Grant, partner at British aviation analysis company Midas Aviation.

“There is quite simply no real difference. With most countries to the east of the UAE struggling to control Covid19 and subsequent European government restrictions, it’s a very hollow statement at the moment,” lamented Grant.

The aviation expert warned that such a move would “undoubtedly frustrate” UK and Middle East airlines.

“It’s an indication of getting closer to something but is an airport environment that much more secure than other public areas in the UAE? Probably not – they are both equally secure,” said Grant.

A spokesperson at London-based StrategicAero Research welcomed the news but said the ruling would not necessarily give rise to increased travelling demand.

“Given that the number of green list countries that people can visit remains small, you have to wonder whether this actually drives up any air travel,” the spokesperson said. “It might be handy if someone is travelling from an amber-listed country, but even then, people may not want to transit at all, instead, preferring direct flights where possible.”

The UK announced on July 29 that visitors to the country from the European Union and United States would be allowed to arrive without the need for quarantine from this week.

However, there was no mention of any potential relaxation of rules surrounding the UAE, which has languished on the UK’s red list since the end of January, despite having one of the world’s highest vaccination rates at over 70 percent of the population.

Commenting on the latest data released by the British Travel Association (BTA) –which revealed the UAE’s red list status cost the UK £59 million for the third week in July – BTA CEO Clive Wratten urged the UK Government to acknowledge the UAE as both a “hub” and “direct destination” and apply different rules for each.

“The UAE is a vital business travel destination for Britain,” Wratten said.

The UK regularly updates its traffic light system list with countries moving between green, amber or red. Where a green list designation means travellers do not have to quarantine upon arrival, a spot on the amber list means those arriving in the UK must quarantine at home.

The latest data will be analysed by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) before ministers announce this week which countries should be red, amber or green based on the risk of importing Covid-19.

The JBC is believed to be reviewing an initial long list of 77 countries as possible green-list additions.