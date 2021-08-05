UAE finally off UK red list as the Emirates turn amber

After 188 questionable days, the UAE has finally been removed from the UK’s travel Red List as Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport, announced new travel rules which moved the Emirates to amber status.

Inevitably the news, which had been much called for – including repeated calls by Arabian Business – was delivered on twitter, with Shapps taking to the social media platform at 12:50am.

“UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the Red List to the Amber List. All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4am,” he tweeted.

“While it’s right we continue our cautious approach, it’s great news to open more destinations for people wanting to connect with families, friends and businesses across the globe, all thanks to our successful domestic vaccination programme.”

The move means an end to the expensive and unpopular rules which saw anyone arriving to the UK from a red list country required by law to book a stay in a Managed Quarantine Facility for 10 days. The cost of that was set to rise from August 12 from £1,750 to £2,285. More than 100,000 passengers have passed through hotel quarantine in England in the five months since the system was set up.

Instead visitors from amber-list countries such as the UAE, as well as those who are not fully vaccinated, need to self-isolate for 10 days.

All fully vaccinated travellers from the US and European Union can avoid isolation on arrival into the UK if they have one of four approved vaccines, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and or the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine. It was unclear when fully-vaccinated travellers from the UAE would qualify for this exemption.

Instead those who are not vaccinated, or have received doses of other manufacturers’ vaccines (such as Sinopharm currently), must self-isolate for 10 days but this can be done at home, with friends or at a hotel. That period can be shortened if they pay for an extra test on day five.

Initially, the changes will apply only to England, although other regions of the UK are expected to follow the same regime.

Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, welcomed the changes but said more work was needed.

“We remain a long way off a full and meaningful restart of international travel and the government must recognise this and provide the support that will protect our world class aviation industry and the thousands of jobs that remain at risk,” Dee said in a statement.

Clive Wratten, CEO of the Business Travel Association (BTA), said: “The opening of routes into the Middle East is of particular significance for business travel. It will take some time for business travel to return at scale, but this enables our sector to contribute to UK GDP and the international trading reputation of our country once more.”

The news came as new data showed the aviation sector in the Middle East continues to take a hit as a newly released report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) confirmed that 2020 was the worst year on record for the industry.

The IATA World Air Transport Statistics (WATS) report showcased performance figures for 2020, demonstrating the devastating impacts on global air transport during that year as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

