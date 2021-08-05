Bahrain handles almost a million passengers at newly opened terminal, despite Covid restrictions

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has handled 920,210 passengers on 9,176 flights with 20 commercial airlines since the opening of the new passenger terminal six months ago, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) has revealed.

The figures come despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, with numerous travel restrictions still in operation across the world.

The transfer to the new terminal in January brought BAC and its partners a major step closer to the completion of the $1.1 billion Airport Modernisation Program (AMP), one of the most important national development projects in Bahrain’s history.

The new terminal is four times the size of the legacy airport and designed to deliver a more personal, Bahraini feel.

Equipped with the latest technologies in the market and supported by advanced infrastructure, it increases the airport’s capacity to more than 14 million passengers per year.

Alongside the new terminal, the AMP includes several other projects such as the development of a fuel farm complex that will reinforce Bahrain’s position as a centre of aviation fuel services in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and a private aviation terminal serving businessmen and private aircraft owners.