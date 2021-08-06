Emirates sees ‘huge surge’ in demand after UK relaxes air travel rules

Emirates has seen a “huge surge” in queries from customers following the announcement by the UK that it will remove the UAE from its travel red list on August 8.

The airline also said it is reviewing its operations to the UK in the wake of the ruling, adding that it hoped the UAE would be moved to the green list soon.

Tourism operators, hospitality bosses and F&B chiefs are counting down the minutes until 4am on Sunday, when the UK finally removes the UAE from its controversial red list after 188 days, lowering it to an amber rating instead.

Adnan Kazim (pictured below), Emirates chief commercial officer said: “Emirates welcomes the decision to add the UAE to the UK’s ‘amber list’ for international travel, reflecting the extensive steps thathave been taken to mitigate the spread of the virus in the UK and UAE.”

“Since the UK’s announcement last evening, we’ve seen a huge surge in queries from customers desperate to travel to see their families, planning their kids’ return for the new school term, as well as their postponed business or holiday travel.

“Emirates is reviewing our operations to various points in the UK and any service restart will be announced in the usual fashion,” he added.

The UAE currently has one of the world’s most successful vaccination programmes – with over 79 percent of the population having received one dose and over 71 percent already fully vaccinated.

“Given the low numbers of coronavirus cases in the UAE, the extensive testing at Dubai International Airport, and the careful health and safety measures in place across the passenger journey, we hope to see the UAE moving to the ‘green’ list soon,” he said.

“We have been working closely with partners around the world, including IATA, to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for Covid-19 testing or vaccine information and will continue to work with the UK government to safely resume travel,” he added.

Back in November last year, when the UAE was initially added to the UK’s list of quarantine-free countries, flight bookings for the UK-UAE air traffic route increased to over 50 percent of the levels for the equivalent period in 2019 as Brits flocked to the country.

And in the first week of January, the Dubai-London Heathrow travel corridor was named as the busiest international air route in the world, according to aviation analytics firm OAG.

However, the introduction of a third lockdown in the UK by the end of the month resulted in the red list-status for the UAE, where the country has remained ever since.

Dubai-based Emirates used to operate roughly 20 flights a day to the UK, but that has been slashed by around 80 percent.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps previously said the UAE was on the red list because it is a major transit hub, rather than due to the country’s handling of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the UK announced that passengers transiting through the UAE would not be subject to forced quarantine.

The latest move, however, means an end to the expensive and unpopular rules which saw anyone arriving to the UK from a red list country required by law to book a stay in a Managed Quarantine Facility for 10 days. The cost of that was set to rise from August 12 from £1,750 to £2,285. More than 100,000 passengers have passed through hotel quarantine in England in the five months since the system was set up.

Instead, visitors from amber-list countries such as the UAE, as well as those who are not fully vaccinated, need to self-isolate for 10 days.

All fully vaccinated travellers from the US and European Union can avoid isolation on arrival into the UK if they have one of four approved vaccines, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It was unclear when fully-vaccinated travellers from the UAE would qualify for this exemption.

Instead those who are not vaccinated, or have received doses of other manufacturers’ vaccines (such as Sinopharm currently), must self-isolate for 10 days but this can be done at home, with friends or at a hotel. That period can be shortened if they pay for an extra test on day five.