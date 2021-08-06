How Jessica Alba, Zac Efron are helping Dubai’s tourism recovery

Dubai Presents – filmed by award-winning director Craig Gillespie of recent Cruella movie fame – uses a highly stylised movie trailer approach to create engaging content, backdropped by some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks and hidden locations.

Building on the hugely successful campaign film ‘A Story Takes Flight’ released by Dubai Tourism in 2019 and featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana, this new campaign will see more than 2,000 assets released in 27 countries across 16 languages via cinema, print, broadcast, out of home, digital and social media channels.

Dubai recently marked a year since it reopened its doors to international travellers. Data from Dubai Tourism shows that the city welcomed 4.1 million overnight visitors in a 12-month period from July 2020 to June.

It was one of the first cities globally to reopen its markets and businesses, and continues to stay open – achieved through a staggered approach to the reopening of sectors while ensuring strict compliance with globally benchmarked health and safety protocols.

The gradual implementation of a multi-phase recovery programme saw Dubai opening for domestic tourists in May 2020 and international tourists in July 2020. The UAE also has one of the world’s highest per capita vaccination rates.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) said: “Amid a truly challenging and unprecedented time for the tourism industry, the launch of the Dubai Presents campaign is a testament to our collaboration with city stakeholders who continue to play an instrumental role in broadening the city’s infrastructure and proposition as we all strive to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to make Dubai the most visited and one of the most recommended travel destinations in the world.

“In this landmark year of Expo 2020 and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, Dubai Presents invites the world to join us as we showcase the best of the city’s offerings, world-class experiences and infrastructure for global travellers and residents alike, cementing its global appeal as the best city in the world to live in, work and visit.”

Alba said: “Being able to play multiple characters across the series gave me an opportunity to see the city in ways I wouldn’t have imagined. One moment I was winding my way through the spice souk in Old Dubai, and the next I was on the top floor of the iconic Burj Al Arab performing my own stunt sequence for an action scene. Dubai has so much to offer- from beautiful locations to the amazing food and an energy to match, I loved every part of it.”

Efron added: “I’ve been to Dubai previously but I was never able to truly appreciate the city in this way. Despite the fact that I travel often, it is rare to get to have the time and the opportunity to really explore and enjoy the city’s offerings.

“The desert was particularly special to me such a peaceful and calm landscape and unlike anything I had ever seen. The people of Dubai were incredibly warm and hospitable and invited me to enjoy the culture by their side. I love the idea of discovery and exploration and Dubai did not disappoint.”

In line with strict Covid-19 protocols, filming took place over a duration of five days.