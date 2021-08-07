Etihad to restart London, Manchester flights after UK’s air travel rule changes

Etihad Airways has announced it will resume passenger flights to London and Manchester from Sunday following the addition of the UAE to the United Kingdom’s amber air travel list.

The airline said its three daily flights to London’s Heathrow have been scheduled to provide guests with a choice of departures and arrivals and all 28 weekly services between Abu Dhabi and the UK will be operated using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Unvaccinated guests travelling from the UAE will be required to have a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure and to undergo 10 days home quarantine, as well as follow up Covid-19 tests on day two and day eight.

Fully vaccinated guests who had their vaccine administered in the UK, the United States or Europe are exempt from quarantine and the day eight test.

Separately, Emirates has announced it is restarting services to Glasgow in Scotland, with four weekly flights from August 11.

Until October 30, flights between Dubai and Glasgow will operate four times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. From September, Emirates will increase its flight frequency to a daily service.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates chief commercial officer said the airline is reviewing its operations to various points in the UK following the amber list decision.

Emirates has been gradually rebuilding its global network to over 120 passenger destinations.