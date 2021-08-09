Dubai hotels to operate at full capacity after relaxation of Covid rules

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Monday announced a relaxation to Covid-19 preventive measures in Dubai.

Shopping centres, restaurants and cafes can now operate at an 80 percent capacity, with the seating limit increased to 10 persons per table, it said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

However it added that face masks are still mandatory while moving through such establishments.

Under the new move, hotels can go back to operating at full capacity, while maintaining the implementation of precautionary measures, including social distancing and face masks.

Cinemas, recreational facilities, galleries and museums will be allowed an 80 percent operating capacity, while the operating capacity for events is set to 60 percent, provided that social distancing, face masks and regular sanitisation guidelines are still observed.

This move aligns with the UAE’s strategy to strike a balance between maintaining public health and resuming activities in vitals sectors, and support efforts to drive sustainable recovery and gradually resume all activities in the UAE, WAM added.

NCEMA has also raised the operating capacity of wedding and event halls to 60 percent, provided the number of attendees per event does not exceed 300 and all preventive measures are implemented.

Public transportation means will operate at a 75 percent capacity, with physical distancing markings to be applied by the concerned authorities, while face masks remain mandatory when using public transportation, the statement said.

The authority confirmed that the resolution regarding those allowed to attend events and activities of all varieties remains exclusive to those who have received the Covid-19 vaccine and participants in clinical experiments, provided that their second dose is no more than six months old, and no more than three months old for senior citizens and those with chronic diseases.

People wishing to attend such events will still be required to present a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours, with the E letter or gold star showing in their Al Hosn applications.