Gulf Air resumes London flights after UK moves Bahrain to air travel amber list

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, is the latest regional airline to restore direct passenger flights to the UK following a relaxation of coronavirus-related air travel rules.

The airline has resumed its double daily London Heathrow service in line with the decision by the British authorities to add Bahrain to its amber list from Sunday.

Being on the amber list will mean that citizens and residents of Bahrain will be able to quarantine at their choice of residence for 10 days as opposed to institutional quarantine for arrivals from red list countries.

Gulf Air’s acting CEO Waleed AlAlawi said: “London is one of our main destinations in Western Europe and we’ve been connecting both kingdoms since 1970. It has also been a destination that we maintained scheduled operations to throughout 2020.

“Thanks to the great efforts by The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (Covid-19), Bahrain is now moved from the red list to the amber list in the UK colour coding entry system.”

Gulf Air began the summer season with flights to 80 percent of its pre-pandemic network and it has continued to resume operations and restore services to cities of its original 2019 destination network.

The airline has also announced that it has successfully launched all of its seasonal destinations for the summer of 2021 with direct flights to Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Malaga in Spain and Alexandria and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt as well as recently resuming Tbilisi in Georgia.

The airline currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

In May, the airline announced that all its flights would be operated by 100 percent vaccinated crew including pilots and flight attendants.

Emirates and Etihad Airways has also announced a resumption of UK flights after the UAE also moved from the red list to amber on Sunday.