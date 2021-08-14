Hospitality giant Anantara unveils resort plan for Dubai’s The World islands

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas has announced that it is in the final stage of development on a new project in the World Islands archipelago, located about 4km off the coast of Dubai.

The luxury brand, which already operates nine hotels and resorts in the region, including six in the UAE, said Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The new resort is the first hotel in the South American continent of the World Islands development. The island will be completely dedicated to the resort, with guests able to access by boat in just 15 minutes from the jetty at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

The property will feature 70 keys comprised of suites, beach and pool villas. Villas will have a private pool, an outdoor dining area and direct access to the beach, making the perfect retreat for families and couples.

In-room spa treatments, a gym and a kid’s club will also be part of the new resort’s amenities.

Dining options will include a Mediterranean al fresco restaurant and Arabic-Indian specialty dining while there will also be a bar lounge.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is owned by luxury real estate and hospitality developer Seven Tides Limited.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels, parent company of Anantara, said: “Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort will be the first hotel to open on this archipelago, offering guests a truly memorable escape just off the coast of Dubai.

“Showcasing Anantara’s authentic luxury while maintaining a tropical island vibe, the resort is a unique proposition for this location. Guests will be able to experience the wonder of Dubai and the ambiance of an island sanctuary, all in this stunning new Anantara resort.”

Abdulla bin Sulayem, CEO of Seven Tides Limited, added: “Anantara is one of the world’s most prestigious luxury hotel brands, which is already well established in Dubai and the UAE. Seven Tides and Anantara are further strengthening our relationship with this exciting new venture on the World Islands, representing a new milestone in hospitality and for the city.”

Anantara currently operates more than 40 hotels across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Indian Ocean, with a pipeline of new developments including in the Middle East region, Europe and Asia.