World’s tallest observation wheel set to open in Q4 after key appointment

Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, is gearing up for a public opening in the fourth quarter of 2021, it has been announced.

Dubai Holding has confirmed the appointment of Ronald Drake as general manager of Ain Dubai, bringing 35 years of experience developing global tourist attractions, retail and live entertainment projects.

A specialist in commercial entertainment project revitalisation, Drake is responsible for creating and delivering the strategic vision of Ain Dubai through its launch and operations, as well as developing and nurturing growth for Ain Dubai, establishing it as one of Dubai’s iconic landmarks on the global stage.

Ain Dubai, at over 250 metres tall, eclipses anything that has come before it, heralding a new era in the world of entertainment.

The 48 double-glazed uber-luxurious cabins will boast the capacity to collectively carry up to 1,750 passengers at a time. The custom built, fully air-conditioned cabins offer unrivalled and unforgettable 360-degree views of Dubai in premium comfort.

Ain Dubai aims to re-imagine the traditional observation wheel experience, said Mohamed Sharaf, chief operating officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment who added: “The highly anticipated Ain Dubai is ready to open to the world in the next few months as the newest skyline-defining landmark and the latest offering by Dubai Holding to elevate the Emirate’s rich and vibrant leisure and entertainment landscape.

“Ain Dubai holds ever so true to fortifying Dubai’s leading position as a key international tourism destination and serves as testament to the grand vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

“ We have every confidence that Ronald’s invaluable contribution will ensure that this project will be another success,” Sharaf said.

Drake said: “I am delighted to be trusted with a project of this scale and magnitude. With my background in developing world-class attractions across the globe, the focus will be tailoring these learnings and delivering the best possible experience for visitors to Ain Dubai.”

Ain Dubai is the latest addition to the extensive Dubai Holding entertainment portfolio after the Coca-Cola Arena, Global Village and other theme parks and waterparks.

Ain Dubai sits at the heart of Bluewaters, which boasts hospitality, lifestyle, residential and leisure and entertainment assets.