Abu Dhabi updates travel procedures for entering UAE capital

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors entering Abu Dhabi from abroad.

From Sunday, vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day six. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day six.

The protocol applies to fully vaccinated UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors as documented on the Alhosn app.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors entering Abu Dhabi from abroad, effective from Sunday, 15 August 2021. pic.twitter.com/Tf7O0r7dnf — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 14, 2021

Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days six and nine. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day nine.