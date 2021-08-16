UAE added to Hong Kong’s ‘high risk’ category amid Covid delta fears

The UAE has been added to Hong Kong’s ‘high-risk’ category as the Asian financial hub tightens its travel curbs for residents amid increasing concerns over the spread of the Covid delta variant.

Despite boasting one of the highest rates of vaccination in the world, as well as daily cases of coronavirus remaining stable at around 1,300 on average in recent months, the UAE was named as one of 16 countries moved from medium to high risk.

It means that vaccinated residents returning from those places from August 20 must spend 21 days in hotel quarantine upon arrival, while tourists and unvaccinated residents are no longer allowed entry, according to a government statement on Monday.

Previously, residents and tourists with antibody test results proving they had been vaccinated had to spend only seven days in hotel quarantine.

It comes less than two months after Hong Kong started easing its strict quarantine measures, in a reversal that reflects a fear of reopening as the delta variant drives resurgences across the world.

The extra restrictions were announced after a resident returning from the US tested positive for the virus several days after completing a seven-day quarantine, sparking fears that the eased travel rules would allow the delta variant to slip into Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has enjoyed a streak of over two months with nearly no local virus cases even as neighbours like Singapore and mainland China struggle with the mutation, but its vaccination rate is lower than in other developed economies.

Risk Level Countries High-risk areas Current: Brazil, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa and the U.K. Countries added from August 20: Bangladesh, Cambodia, France, Greece, Iran, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the US. Medium-risk areas Everywhere outside of mainland China that isn’t high- or low-risk Low-risk areas Current: Australia and New Zealand From August 20: Australia is moved from low-risk group to medium-risk group

“The global Covid-19 epidemic situation is under serious threat from the delta variant, with acute surges in the number of confirmed cases within a short period of time in many countries,” the statement said, adding that the measures were meant to “uphold the local barrier against the importation of Covid-19.”

*With Bloomberg