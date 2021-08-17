US hospitality firm says ‘bullish’ on Dubai as it expands portfolio

US-based Sonder Holdings has announced plans to add two additional hospitality properties to its growing portfolio in Dubai.

Through an agreement with Al Fattan Properties, Sonder will manage and operate two of the three Al Fattan Towers in Downtown, with views on Burj Khalifa, to be operated as Sonder Downtown Towers.

Comprising two- and three-bedroom apartments, the towers add over 300 units to Sonder’s existing portfolio of operations in Dubai.

The company currently manages and operates JBR Suites, a 164-unit property in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) which has been open to guests for over a year.

Sonder said in a statement that it is also exploring additional expansion into the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, La Mer, City Walk and DIFC areas of Dubai.

“We remain bullish on expansion in Dubai as it is one of the most visited cities in the world, renowned for its beautiful design and architecture and is a global real estate hub. These are all attributes that fit perfectly with the Sonder brand and mission and we plan to continue developing Sonder’s footprint in the region,” said Martin Picard (pictured below), global head of real rstate for Sonder.

“We’ve seen very strong performance from our inaugural Dubai property, JBR Suites. We are extremely pleased to be partnering again with Al Fattan to take on operations of what will be Sonder’s fourth largest signing in terms of units.”

“We’re pleased to continue to partner with Sonder, whose innovative and guest-centric approach to hospitality addresses the preferences of the modern, urban, family and business travelers that frequents Dubai,” added Soby Joseph, executive director of Al Fattan Properties. Headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder is present in over 35 cities in nine countries, with approximately 15,000 live and contracted units worldwide.

The Sonder Downtown Towers are slated to open to guests later this year.