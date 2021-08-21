UAE’s half-year tourism revenues rise to $3bn as Covid recovery continues

Total revenues generated by the UAE’s tourism sector reached AED11.3 billion ($3 billion) during the first six months of 2021, up from AED8.6 billion in the year-earlier period, according to official data.

The figures were announced following the third meeting of the Emirates Tourism Council chaired virtually by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs in the presence of local tourism officials.

The country’s hotels saw an increase in average occupancy rate to 62 percent during the first half of 2021 compared to 53.6 percent during the same period in 2020.

The total number of hotels guests during the first half of 2021 reached 8.3 million guests nationwide, a 15 percent increase, state news agency WAM reported.

It added that the number of domestic tourists reached 2.3 million during H1 compared to 1.3 million hotel guests during the same period in 2020, up 77 percent.

The Emirates Tourism Council also approved a joint action plan with the Ministry of Economy and local tourism departments which aims to increase the inflow of international tourists to the UAE as well as open new tourism markets to attract tourists.

The plan includes large-scale promotional campaigns targeting several promising destinations that could drive tourists to visit the UAE, introducing the long-term and multiple-entry tourist visa recently announced by the government.

Al Falasi (pictured above) said: “The tourism sector was able to achieve outstanding performance rates and enhanced the level of recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis to stand today and move towards a new stage of growth and development to further increase its contribution to supporting the national economy.”

Al Falasi hailed the “relentless efforts” across the country to distribute Covid-19 vaccines on a large scale and at a rapid pace, adding that the results achieved during the last 12 months provides a “strong foundation” to increase the number of tourists entering the country during the Expo Dubai 2020.

The Council also adopted a new system at federal and local levels to allow all the emirates’ tourism sectors to benefit from the hosting of the Expo Dubai 2020 which starts in October and runs for six months.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship presented the recently launched five-year multi-entry tourist visa which was described as a “major move towards shaping the future of tourism in the UAE”.