New attraction Ain Dubai set to open on October 21

Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, will open on October 21, it was announced on Tuesday.

Tickets, which are now available on www.aindubai.com, are priced from AED130 ($35.30).

The 250-metre high wheel is located on Bluewaters Island, with each glass-enclosed capsule rising up to 820 feet in the air and offering 360-degree panorama views of the Dubai skyline.

“Ain Dubai plays a strategic role in supporting Dubai’s long-term vision to strengthen its global position as a key tourism hub,” said Mohamed Sharaf, chief operating officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment.

“Ain Dubai is the ultimate celebration destination that has captured the imagination of the world, both overseas and residents in the UAE.”

“More than just an attraction, Ain Dubai is a unique entertainment proposition that provides multi-layered experiences to its visitors each and every time,” added Ronald Drake, general manager, Ain Dubai.

The wheel will eclipse the 167-metre High Roller in Las Vegas and the 190-metre New York Wheel planned for Staten Island.

It has 48 air-conditioned passenger cabins, and 1,750 visitors can take in the breathtaking experience in one revolution.

Ain Dubai will be the emirate’s latest weapon as it seeks to attract international visitors following the lull forced by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) launched its latest global campaign, featuring superstars Jessica Alba and Zac Efron.

Dubai Presents – filmed by award-winning director Craig Gillespie of recent Cruella movie fame – uses a highly stylised movie trailer approach to create engaging content, backdropped by some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks and hidden locations.

Building on the hugely successful campaign film ‘A Story Takes Flight’ released by Dubai Tourism in 2019 and featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana, this new campaign will see more than 2,000 assets released in 27 countries across 16 languages via cinema, print, broadcast, out of home, digital and social media channels.

Dubai recently marked a year since it reopened its doors to international travellers. Data from Dubai Tourism shows that the city welcomed 4.1 million overnight visitors in a 12-month period from July 2020 to June.

It was one of the first cities globally to reopen its markets and businesses, and continues to stay open – achieved through a staggered approach to the reopening of sectors while ensuring strict compliance with globally benchmarked health and safety protocols.

The gradual implementation of a multi-phase recovery programme saw Dubai opening for domestic tourists in May 2020 and international tourists in July 2020. The UAE also has one of the world’s highest per capita vaccination rates.