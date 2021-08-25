Bahrain updates Covid-19 entry rules for travellers

Passengers arriving in Bahrain who are eligible for a visa on arrival will now be accepted upon entry after showing their vaccinatio n certificate, the kingdom’s Civil Aviation Affairs said.

An additional PCR test on the fifth day of stay in the country will now also be required, but all previous procedures are still in place.

Passengers arriving from red list countries, including passengers who have transited those countries at any point in the last 14 days, are prohibited from entry unless they are a citizen or resident of Bahrain.

The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) has updated the Kingdom of Bahrain's travel entry procedures at Bahrain International Airport Starting from Sunday, 29 August 2021

For vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers over the age of 6 arriving in Bahrain from red list countries are subject to the following rules:

Present an approved PCR certificate with a QR code before boarding the plane, administered within 48 hours of departure

Conduct a PCR test upon arrival

Quarantine for a period of ten days at your residence or at a quarantine centre licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA)

Conduct a PCR test on the fifth day after arrival

Conduct a PCR test on the 10th day after arrival

Passengers arriving from non-red-list countries over the age of 6 must follow the below requirements:

Vaccinated passengers arriving from GCC countries, or countries with which Bahrain has signed a mutual vaccination recognition agreement are to follow the below procedures:

Conduct a PCR test upon arrival

Conduct a PCR test on the fifth day after arrival

Conduct a PCR test on the 10th day after arrival

Neither presenting a PCR test before boarding the plane nor quarantining upon arrival is required

All vaccinated passengers aged 6 years and above who have an approved vaccination certificate from countries that are eligible to obtain an on-arrival visa are to follow the below procedures:

Present an approved PCR certificate before boarding the plane, administered within 72 hours of departure

Conduct a PCR test upon arrival

Conduct a PCR test on the fifth day after arrival

Conduct a PCR test on the 10th day after arrival

No need to quarantine

All non-vaccinated passengers are required to follow the below procedures: