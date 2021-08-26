Team behind Ain Dubai praised as wheel’s in motion at iconic attraction

Mohamed Sharaf, chief operating officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, has praised the team behind the emirate’s latest iconic attraction, which has battled the twin challenges of an “immensely complex” project and the global coronavirus pandemic, to literally put the wheel in motion for the eagerly anticipated public launch of Ain Dubai.

Construction on the giant project, on the $1.6 billion Bluewaters Island development, off the coast of Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Residence, began back in May 2015, with an official opening date for the public revealed on Tuesday night of October 21.

Sharaf told Arabian Business: “When you’re undertaking a project like this, it’s immensely complex when it comes to the engineering and we have brought some of the best minds in the world and brought the best-of-the-best when it comes to consultants, when it comes to engineers, when it comes to contractors, to make this project a reality.

“No project goes without any adversity or hiccups in the plan, but the important thing is you have the right team with you to be able to overcome those challenges and to deliver the project in a manner that is safe both in development as well as when it’s in operations.”

The 250-metre high wheel, boasting 48 air-conditioned passenger cabins, will eclipse the 167m High Roller in Las Vegas and the 190m New York Wheel planned for Staten Island – it stands double the size of the famous London Eye in the UK.

“This is another milestone in the history of Dubai. We are extremely happy that we have been able to bring this monumental, landmark icon into operation ahead of the 50th anniversary of the UAE and that’s something I think we’re all very proud of here,” said Sharaf.

“The really interesting thing about Dubai and Dubai’s expansion when it comes to the tourism sector is that it is done in a methodical way and it’s done with a long-term plan and view.

“It’s all about adding diversity and it’s adding new experiences in Dubai. It’s not more of the same, it’s something that is completely different and now, when tourists come to Dubai, they have much more to do and much more to tell to their friends and family back home.”

Experiences are split into three main categories: Observation cabins, social cabins and private cabins, with experiences starting with one rotation of approximately 38 minutes, up to two rotations of approximately 76 minutes.

The cost will be AED130 for adults and AED100 for children aged three-to-12, while a premium dining package, which includes two rotations and a three-course meal for up to eight people, is priced at AED4,500.

Although Sharaf was unable to give visitor number projections, Ronald Drake, general manager of Ain Dubai, said the latest attraction to add to the emirate’s list of incredible structures wouldn’t be short of interest.

Drake said: “This will be a photo attraction Mecca. It will be the most photo-d iconic attraction in Dubai.”