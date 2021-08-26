Calls for UK to recognise UAE-administered Covid-19 vaccinations

Calls have been made for the United Kingdom to recognise UAE-administered Covid-19 vaccinations, which is considered key in the full return of trade between the two countries.

Fully vaccinated UAE travellers who visit the UK do not qualify to bypass the country’s 10-day quarantine ruling – even if they have been inoculated with one of Britain’s four approved vaccines.

While double-jabbed travellers from the US and the EU can now skip quarantine if they have been vaccinated with Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson in their home countries, the same relaxed ruling doesn’t apply to UAE travellers, the UK government has confirmed.

Instead, UAE travellers must self-isolate for 10 days, but this can be done at home, with friends or at a hotel. That period can be shortened if they pay for an extra Covid test on day five.

Joe Hepworth, director, OCO Middle East, and founder of the British Centres for Business (BCB), told Arabian Business: “Gaining clarity – and acceptance – on UAE-administered vaccines is absolutely key to continue the positive steps with the recent move to ‘amber’ status. Whilst that helps UK business travellers to come here more easily many of the same impediments exist as before when the UAE was ‘red’ for local companies wanting to visit the UK.

“It’s also quite hard to explain and justify: all Pfizers were created equal, but some are more equal than others?”

Enforced quarantine

US-regulated Pfizer and Chinese-regulated Sinopharm are the most-widely used vaccines in the UAE, followed by Britain’s AstraZeneca and US’s Moderna. However, unless the inoculations are delivered by Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) they don’t qualify for quarantine exemption, which raises questions about when – and if – UAE vaccines will be approved for use in the UK travel programme.

A UK government spokesperson told Arabian Business: “We know there are a wide range of Covid-19 vaccines being administered worldwide and we are working as quickly as possible to determine which other countries’ vaccines and certification solutions we would be confident to recognise.”

The British government said it is working to determine which of the international vaccines, not currently licenced by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, can be recognised with confidence so UK residents who received their vaccinations abroad can demonstrate their vaccination status.

The amber list move has been welcomed by the UAE’s long-suffering airlines and tourism agencies

Currently, only individuals who have been fully vaccinated under the UK government programme are considered certified for domestic certification purposes. These individuals are also exempt from quarantine and the day eight PCR test upon arrival in the UK from an amber country.

The UAE was removed from the UK’s red travel list on August 8, which means that fully vaccinated travellers from the UAE – and all other amber countries – will no longer be legally required to book a stay in a quarantine hotel for 10 days at a cost of £2,285.

A UK Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to Arabian Business earlier this month that Britain is only recognising vaccines approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the foreseeable future, which rules out imminent approval of China’s Sinopharm jab.

Raw deal?

The amber list move has been welcomed by the UAE’s long-suffering airlines and tourism agencies. However, it’s less clear how the new mandate will significantly benefit UAE expats.

“On the face of it, one could argue that UAE travellers get a bit of a raw deal here because the new rules significantly benefit UK travellers… however, it’s still quite a cumbersome process for UAE visitors to visit Britain, ” a spokesperson for UK-based StrategicAero research told Arabian Business.

The World Health Organisation approved China’s Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use in May, potentially signalling a green light for the vaccine to be accepted by the UK government in the future.

The vaccine was also used, along with the four other approved inoculations, in the 10-day trial carried out by British Airways (BA), Virgin Atlantic and Heathrow Airport where they checked the vaccination status of passengers.