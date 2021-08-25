Ras Al Khaimah hotels to run at full capacity under relaxation of Covid rules

Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday announced a relaxation of restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under new rules approved by the Ras Al Khaimah Government, hotels can now operate at full capacity as long as physical distancing and mask wearing are implemented.

Capacity at events have also been increased to 60 percent while wedding hall capacity limits rise to 60 percent with a maximum of 300 people in attendance. In both cases, mask wearing and social distancing rules must be adhered to.

Under the new rules announced in a series of tweets by the official government media office, public transport can operate at 75 percent capacity.

Another tweet stressed that attendance at all events, exhibitions and activities are restricted to only those people who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccination or are participating in clinical trials of a vaccine.

In addition, a negative PCR test result, obtained within 48 hours of the event, must be presented.