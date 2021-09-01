By Staff writer

Bahrain removes India and Pakistan from travel red list

All passengers arriving in the kingdom will still have to take PCR tests on arrival and on the fifth and tenth days after their stay

Changes to Bahrain's travel list are effective from Friday, September 3.

Bahrain has removed Pakistan, India, Panama and the Dominican Republic from its red list for travellers arriving in the kingdom.

The latest update from the Civil Aviation Affairs means pre-arrival PCR tests are no longer required for those entering Bahrain from these and other countries not featured on the red list.

All passengers arriving in the kingdom will still have to take PCR tests on arrival and on the fifth and tenth days after their stay.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Ethiopia, Costa Rica and Ecuador have been added to the red list.

Passengers from red list countries, including those who have transited through red list countries in the preceding 14 days, are banned from entry, except for citizens or residents of Bahrain, who must present a valid PCR test, done no more than 48 hours before boarding to travel to the kingdom.

The changes are effective from Friday, September 3.

Red List countries: Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, Bangladesh, Indonesia, The Philippines, Nepal, Myanmar, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mongolia, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Ukraine and Mexico.

