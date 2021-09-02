Abu Dhabi to remove quarantine restrictions for overseas travellers

Abu Dhabi is to remove quarantine restrictions for travellers entering the UAE capital from abroad.

The update, which applies to citizens, residents and visitors, was announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Thursday and will come into effect from September 5.

A statement released on state-run news agency WAM, said: “The committee has approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations.”

Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travellers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure.

Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from other destinations must quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9. Read more: https://t.co/ElH24LUdHc — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 2, 2021

The statement added: “Vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from green destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and another test on day six, if staying in the emirate. When arriving from other destinations they must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and further tests on days four and eight, if staying in the emirate.”