By Staff writer

More of this topic

Posted inTravel & Hospitality

Abu Dhabi to remove quarantine restrictions for overseas travellers

Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travellers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure

By Staff writer
The latest travel update for Abu Dhabi will come into effect from September 5.

The latest travel update for Abu Dhabi will come into effect from September 5.

Abu Dhabi is to remove quarantine restrictions for travellers entering the UAE capital from abroad.

The update, which applies to citizens, residents and visitors, was announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Thursday and will come into effect from September 5.

A statement released on state-run news agency WAM, said: “The committee has approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations.”

Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travellers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure.

The statement added: “Vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from green destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and another test on day six, if staying in the emirate. When arriving from other destinations they must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and further tests on days four and eight, if staying in the emirate.”

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.