Dubai set to be ‘one of biggest hospitality industry destinations’

Dubai is set to be one of the biggest destinations in the world for the hospitality industry – at least that’s what one industry expert is banking on as he’s set to launch two new luxury dining concepts in the emirate before the end of the year.

With Expo 2020 Dubai opening its doors next month and Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the Gulf – and Dubai in particular – is poised to attract millions of additional visitors.

“The combination of this all together, I believe it’s the right time, and it will be one of the biggest destinations in the world for the hospitality industry,” Piero Giglio, managing director and partner at Mine Lifestyle Dining told Arabian Business.

Having lived in the emirate for 14 years, he said he arrived at a time when the city was still developing. “I came to do something nice for Dubai to contribute to the hospitality industry that was up and coming. It was the right time to come,” he said.

Now, he’s looking to the future. “It’s even better than before, because Dubai has shown to the entire world that it’s very stable, and it managed to bear well with the Covid-19 situation, and we came out stronger than before,” he said.

Dubai’s hospitality sector, like the sector globally, took a massive hit with the onset of the pandemic. But, strict measures implemented early on meant relative normality has returned to the city, making now the time to launch two new luxury dining concepts, Giglio said.

Piero Giglio, managing director and partner at Mine Lifestyle Dining.

L’Amo, an Italian seafood concept, and Chic Nonna, an expansive two-storey Italian restaurant, are set to open in Dubai before the year’s end.

“Chic Nonna I believe will be quite a surprise,” Giglio said of the restaurant, that will be managed by Mine and Yours Hospitality Group, of which Mine Lifestyle Dining is a part. L’Amo will be managed in partnership with Sunset Hospitality Group.

Cracking the Dubai code

Giglio has opened restaurants in London and Miami, Florida and he said identity is of uppermost importance in Dubai.

“It’s about restaurants with identity, restaurants that bring something new to the Dubai market,” he said. “You need to have identity from food, to design, to the concept, from what you want to tell to the market. Identity is the key to a restaurant’s success.”

Chic Nonna, an expansive two-storey Italian restaurant.

He said that to be successful in Dubai, studying the market and understanding it – and then customising the concept to fit the market’s needs – is key.

“You can be successful in any part of the world, but if you come to Dubai and don’t know the market, what fits Dubai, you will fail,” he said.

Throughout his time in the region, Piero has been the restaurant manager at Bice Restaurant and Skybar, general manager for Qbara and most recently as group operations director at the Il Borro Tuscan Bistro and Alici Seafood Restaurant, part of Orange Hospitality Limited.