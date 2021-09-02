US operator Choice Hotels commits to open 10 Saudi hotels by 2026

US-based Choice Hotels has committed to open at least 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia over the next five year as part of an agreement with Seera Hospitality.

The company’s European division has repositioned itself as Choice Hotels EMEA as it continues its master licence agreement with Seera, a fully owned subsidiary of Seera Holding Group, the largest publicly listed travel company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The first three properties – Clarion Jeddah Airport, Comfort King Road Jeddah, and Comfort Olaya Riyadh – are due to open at the end of this year, a statement said.

Clarion Hotel Jeddah Airport has 200 rooms while the Comfort King Road has 125 extended stay suites and the Comfort Olaya Riyadh boasts 97 extended stay suites, as well as a rooftop lounge.

Choice Hotels EMEA CEO, Jonathan Mills said: “I’m excited to continue this master licence agreement in Saudi Arabia and welcoming Seera group and the forthcoming properties to our portfolio.

“With these openings, we reposition our division as Choice Hotels EMEA, further supporting our growth strategy and focus on investing in our business for our stakeholders. We are the only global hotel company to enter the Middle East market through Saudi Arabia, a country placing a substantive focus on developing travel and tourism.”

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group, said: “Together with Choice Hotels EMEA, we aim to set new standards in the Middle East hospitality sector. Across our portfolio of travel brands, Seera Group has several platforms to promote travel and tourism to achieve the kingdom’s vision and this agreement continues to be a great step towards realising that vision.”