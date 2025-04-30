Abu Dhabi announces opening of first immersive Butterfly Sanctuary

The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi has announced plans to open the capital’s first immersive butterfly sanctuary.

The announcement came during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, a premier global event for the travel and tourism industry.

The new attraction, which is scheduled to open in September 2025, will be situated next to The National Aquarium at Al Qana and promises to deliver a nature-driven experience to visitors, adding to Abu Dhabi’s tourism offerings.

New Butterfly Gardens in Abu Dhabi to house 10,000 butterflies

The facility will house over 10,000 butterflies within climate-controlled bio-domes that recreate natural ecosystems from different parts of the world.

Visitors will explore two distinct zones—Asia and the Americas—each featuring species native to these regions.

The Americas dome will host two-toed sloths, caiman crocodiles, and American insects, while the Asian dome will feature bearcats, koi carp, and various Asian insects. Throughout the gardens, visitors will be surrounded by butterflies in flight.

“With the Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi, our primary objective is to create an environment that authentically mirrors their natural habitats, ensuring they thrive in a secure and controlled setting. It is more than an attraction; it’s a nature reserve designed to promote a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of our ecosystems. We aim to inspire visitors to engage with nature on a meaningful level,” Paul Hamilton, General Manager of The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi said.

The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi aims to combine education with entertainment while promoting conservation values.

As the first such facility in the capital, it targets families, students, and nature enthusiasts who wish to experience these ecosystems firsthand.