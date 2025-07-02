Abu Dhabi hotels generate $231m in April 2025 as tourism demand surges

Abu Dhabi’s hospitality sector posted a strong performance in April 2025, generating AED847m ($231m) in total revenue, according to new data released by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi.

The revenue breakdown included:

AED540m ($147m) from room bookings

AED256m ($70m) from food and beverage services

AED51m ($14m) from other hotel-related services

The emirate’s hotels recorded an average occupancy rate of 87 per cent, with total guest nights surpassing 1.52 million across 172 hotel establishments offering 34,383 rooms.

Abu Dhabi tourism boost

The average revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached AED614 ($167), underscoring strong travel demand and healthy pricing power.

In March 2025, the emirate’s hotels welcomed approximately 531,000 guests, led by non-Arab Asian travellers (149,000) and closely followed by European visitors (148,000).

UAE nationals made up 97,000 guests, reflecting a solid mix of international and domestic tourism.

Five-star hotels attracted the highest volume of guests at 265,000, including 95,000 European travellers. Four-star hotels hosted 143,000 guests, while three-star and below properties received 63,000 guests.

An additional 61,000 travellers stayed in hotel apartments, highlighting the emirate’s wide range of accommodation options.