Abu Dhabi real estate: Bvlgari to open ultra-luxury resort and mansions on private island by 2030

Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts has announced it will launch a luxury destination in Abu Dhabi in 2030, featuring a resort, beachside villas, and a collection of 90 exclusive mansions.

The Bvlgari Resort and Mansions Abu Dhabi will be located on a private horseshoe-shaped island with panoramic views of the sea, the Abu Dhabi skyline, and the Presidential Palace, Qasr Al Watan.

Accessible by a dedicated bridge or by sea, the new development promises ultra-luxury living in the UAE capital.

Bvlgari Resort and Mansions Abu Dhabi

Developed in partnership with Eagle Hills, led by real estate visionary Mohamed Alabbar, the project includes:

60 hotel rooms and suites including two Bvlgari Suites and a Bvlgari Penthouse

30 beachfront villas, each with private pools and premium views

90 mansions, ranging from 1,650 sqm to 2,500 sqm — with select estates offering private beaches and docks for 25m yachts

Extensive amenities: A 2,000sq m Bvlgari Spa, a 1,000sq m fitness centre, a 25m lap pool, and signature dining concepts including Il Ristorante – Niko Romito and Japanese fine-dining venue Hōseki

A private Yacht Club, with its own marina, beach, and members-only experiences

The project is being designed by renowned Milanese architecture firm ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, and landscape studio LAND SRL.

Inspired by a theme of “glass and gold rising from sand,” the design blends Italian sophistication with Emirati heritage and will follow leading sustainability practices.

Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bvlgari, said: “With Bvlgari Resort and Mansions Abu Dhabi, we continue our jeweller of hospitality magnificent journey of bringing Bvlgari’s distinctive elegance and craftsmanship to the world’s most remarkable destinations.

“This project is a tribute to Abu Dhabi’s unique cultural identity, blending timeless sophistication with modern luxury. This project will set a new milestone in Haute Hospitality and I’m particularly happy to develop it with our long-standing retail partner and friend Mohamed Alabbar always striving for the highest standards”.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Chairman of Eagle Hills commented: “Abu Dhabi has always stood for vision and grace. This partnership with Bvlgari reaffirms our commitment to placing the Emirate at the epicentre of luxury living — where exceptional design, exclusivity, and Arabian soul converge.”