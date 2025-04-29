Abu Dhabi tourism boosted as Yas and Saadiyat Islands see visitor surge

Abu Dhabi developer Miral has announced record-breaking visitor numbers across Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in 2024, reflecting strong year-on-year growth.

Yas Island recorded more than 38m visits in 2024, a 10 per cent increase over 2023, according to Miral.

Hotel occupancy reached 82 per cent, peaking at 90.5 per cent in August, with a 9 per cent year-on-year increase and a 17 per cent rise in average daily rate.

Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi

Saadiyat Island also achieved a 10 per cent increase in hotel and museum visitation.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said the performance reflects the company’s alignment with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy and its focus on sustainable growth and economic diversification.

He said: “These results highlight the strength of our strategic partnerships and our ongoing commitment to elevating Abu Dhabi’s global appeal”.

Yas Island’s theme parks and CLYMB recorded a 20 per cent rise in visitation, with GCC traffic up 56 per cent and international visits up 40 per cent, driven by growth from India (44 per cent), China (81 per cent), the UK (40 per cent) and Russia (29 per cent).

Attendance at consumer events rose 10 per cent, supported by a year-round calendar of concerts and shows including Hamilton, UFC, Formula 1, NBA, Disney on Ice and the Wireless Festival.

Business tourism also grew, with a 17 per cent increase in events and a 7 per cent rise in room nights.

To support this growth, Miral unveiled the Yas Island Metaverse project in collaboration with e& enterprise, offering virtual experiences of the destination’s venues and attractions.

Saadiyat Island achieved 74 per cent hotel occupancy in 2024 and a 14 per cent rise in ADR. Key source markets included the UK (11 per cent growth), India (30 per cent) and China (58 per cent), reinforcing the island’s positioning as a cultural and leisure destination.

Upcoming openings include a 16,900sq m expansion of Yas Waterworld in summer 2025, featuring 12 new rides, and a 560m beachfront development at Yas Bay.

Warner Bros. World Yas Island will expand with DC attractions, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and two new rides.

Saadiyat Island’s cultural offerings were bolstered by the launch of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi on April 18 and the upcoming Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, set to be the region’s largest when completed by the end of 2025.

In 2024, Yas Island received over 175 global awards, while Saadiyat Island earned more than 20, cementing its status as the Middle East’s leading beach destination.

Miral, which manages Yas Island and leads Saadiyat Island’s destination strategy, continues to support Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million visitors annually, create 178,000 jobs and contribute AED90bn ($24.5bn) to the national GDP.