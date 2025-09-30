Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina launches UAE’s first floating superyacht hotel

Yas Marina has announced the arrival of the Orchid Overnight Superyacht — Abu Dhabi’s first-ever floating holiday home.

Permanently docked at Yas Marina and operated by Dutch Oriental, the Orchid Overnight Superyacht blends seafaring design with five-star hospitality.

Guests can now book luxury overnight stays on the water, with private suites, and dedicated services providing an elevated experience in one of the capital’s most iconic lifestyle destinations.

Floating hotel in Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

Jassim Albastaki, General Manager at Yas Asset Management, said: “The launch of Orchid Overnight marks a bold new chapter in Abu Dhabi’s hospitality scene, and we’re proud to host it at Yas Marina. Combining the elegance and exclusivity of a superyacht with the comfort of a luxury hotel, it offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

“Paired with Yas Marina’s amenities and entertainment, it’s a seamless blend of sophistication and lifestyle. Strategic collaborations such as this strengthen Yas Island’s position on the global stage as a premier destination for exceptional leisure and entertainment experiences.”

Swapnil Patrikar, General Manager – Hospitality and Business Development at Dutch Oriental Megayachts, said: “Choosing Yas Marina as the home of The Orchid Overnight was a natural decision. It offers facilities that cater seamlessly to the needs of our guests, while its prime location makes it easily accessible for visitors from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“With Zayed International Airport just moments away, it also provides unparalleled convenience for international travellers arriving to experience this one-of-a-kind floating holiday home.”

The superyacht offers 31 guest rooms designed for a range of preferences:

24 Superior Rooms (25 sqm) with king or twin beds and private bathrooms

4 VIP Rooms (30 sqm) with king beds and ensuite bathrooms

3 Royal Suites (60 sqm) with a king bed, sofa bed, living area, private hot tub, and shower

Prices start from AED 990 ($270) per night per room. The vessel is also available for private hire, suitable for corporate gatherings, weddings, or full buyouts of all 31 rooms and suites.

Guests can enjoy an extensive list of world-class amenities, including a sun deck with panoramic views, a spacious reception with concierge services, flexible dining options curated by onboard chefs, and unlimited soft beverages during sunset and dinner cruises.

Additional features include smart room automation, premium bathroom amenities, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Tailored experiences are also available, from Rolls-Royce transfers and curated excursions to bespoke group packages for events or retreats.

To mark its debut, the Orchid Overnight Superyacht will launch dinner cruises from October 2025.