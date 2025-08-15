By Staff Writer

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to launch new UAE to Russia flights

Air Arabia to start Abu Dhabi to Yekaterinburg flights to boost UAE-Russia connectivity

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi A320
The move comes as Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to expand its network across high-demand leisure and cultural destinations. Image: Air Arabia

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has launched seasonal flights between Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The service will operate twice weekly from October 27, 2025 to March 27, 2026.

The service will connect Zayed International Airport and Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo International Airport.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft.

