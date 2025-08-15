Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to launch new UAE to Russia flights

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has launched seasonal flights between Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The service will operate twice weekly from October 27, 2025 to March 27, 2026.

The service will connect Zayed International Airport and Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo International Airport.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft.