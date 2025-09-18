by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inTravel & HospitalityAsia PacificLatest News

Air Arabia announces extra UAE-Phuket flights

Air Arabia expands UAE-Thailand connectivity with expanded Sharjah-Phuket flights

by Staff Writer
Air Arabia
The carrier currently operates two daily flights on the Sharjah-Bangkok route

Air Arabia has announced an increase in frequency on its flights between Sharjah and Phuket.

Starting October 26, 2025, the airline will operate three daily flights between the two cities.

The expansion comes in response to strong and growing demand for travel to Phuket, one of Thailand’s most popular holiday destinations.

Air Arabia Phuket-UAE flights

It also reflects Air Arabia’s commitment to offering customers greater convenience, flexibility, and choice, while further strengthening its presence in the Thai market.

In addition to Phuket, the carrier also operates non-stop flights from Sharjah to Bangkok and Krabi, reinforcing its network coverage across Thailand.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “Thailand continues to be one of the key destinations for both leisure and business travellers. Increasing our flights to Phuket to three times daily is a direct response to the strong demand we are witnessing and reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding choice, convenience, and value for our customers.

“This growth further enhances the non-stop air connectivity between the UAE and Thailand, supporting tourism and trade flows between both countries.”

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.