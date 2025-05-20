Almosafer, Miral sign deal to drive GCC tourism to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island 

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, has announced a partnership with Miral Destinations to promote its premier leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Island , among travellers from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The partnership aims to enhance tourist footfall in the UAE capital through Almosafer’s consumer travel platforms.

As part of the agreement, Almosafer will leverage its expertise and reach within Saudi Arabia and across the region to promote Yas Island’s immersive experiences.

This includes its award-winning theme parks – Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld Yas Island – along with world-class hotels and other attractions.

These will be marketed to travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond, in addition to Yas Island’s calendar of world-class events, sporting spectacles, family entertainment, and other leisure activities.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer, said Saudi Arabia’s robust presence in the global tourism sector has made it a magnet for both inbound and outbound tourism today.

“We look forward to further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global tourism hub by driving more tourists to Yas Island and helping create memorable moments for all who choose to embark on a summer adventure with us and we are confident our digital travel platforms and omnichannel offerings will provide a seamless booking experience,” he said.

Liam Findlay, CEO, Miral Destinations, said the company is pleased to collaborate with Almosafer to welcome more Saudi travellers to Yas Island.

“This partnership allows us to further position Yas Island as a must-visit destination, offering memorable moments for every visitor,” he said.

The UAE’s rapidly growing prominence within the global travel ecosystem has made it a lucrative market for international travel and tourism companies.