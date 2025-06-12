Armenia announces visa-free travel for citizens and residents of UAE, Saudi, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain

Citizens and residents of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain will be able to travel to Armenia from next month onwards without needing a visa.

Effective July 1, 2025, Armenia will introduce visa-free entry for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as part of a strategic initiative to strengthen economic relations, boost tourism, and facilitate business opportunities between Armenia and the GCC member states.

This significant development aims to enhance Armenia’s attractiveness as an accessible and welcoming destination within the South Caucasus, particularly appealing to visitors from:

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Qatar

Bahrain

Oman

Visa-free travel to Armenia

The new visa free policy will apply to all passport holders from GCC member states, enabling travel for tourism, leisure, or business purposes without a visa for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Additionally, individuals holding valid residency permit issued by any of the GCC countries with at least six months of validity from the date of entry to Armenia, will also be eligible for visa-free entry, thereby broadening the accessibility for a substantial segment of the GCC expatriate communities.

Officials have highlighted the timeliness of this decision, noting the growing interest among GCC nationals and residents in exploring nearby destinations.

A statement on state-run Armenpress news agency said: “The Armenian government has lifted visa requirements for citizens of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Oman, as well as persons having residence permits in several other countries.

“The decision was made at the Cabinet meeting on May 22 and is expected to boost tourism and investments.

“Citizens of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Oman will no longer need visa to enter Armenia. Foreign nationals who hold residence permit in the US, EU countries, Schengen agreement countries, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Oman will likewise no longer need visa to enter Armenia”.

Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic added: “This milestone reflects our dedication to making Armenia more accessible to regional travellers.

“We look forward to welcoming more guests from the GCC who seek meaningful travel experiences – whether through our ancient monasteries, vibrant food scene, or immersive cultural festivals.”

The Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia anticipates that the visa waiver will further stimulate collaboration with the GCC.

The initiative supports a broader tourism strategy, which includes enhanced air connectivity, improved visitor infrastructure, and dynamic destination marketing across global markets.

The Eurasian country previously introduced visa-free travel for UAE citizens in 2017, Qatar citizens in 2019 and Kuwait citizens in 2022 – successful moves that laid the foundation for this expanded regional visa policy.